ASoft .NET Version Detector... ASoft .NET Version Detector is a lightweight tool that gives information on the different versions of Microsoft .NET and .NET Core that are installed on a machine.



If a certain version isn't on the machine, you can simply follow the link that .NET Version Detector suggests, so it is easier for the novice user to find the runtimes.

Detailed information is given of where the .NET Frameworks are installed with links to the directories.

The details can easily be copied by a user, to paste in a mail.

It supports commandline options to export data to file (txt/xml) and not show the user application.



.NET Version Detector is a native application, which means it isn't dependent on any version of .NET or .NET Core to run.



Vendors/software developers can use it to get information on the versions a user has installed and where they are located on the hard drive.



ASoft allows for a vendor to bundle .NET Version Detector with its application (for free!) so that it is easier to get some generic and exact information on the frameworks.

Permission to do so must be given by ASoft; just mail us for approval.



More information on .NET and .NET Core can be found here: https://dotnet.microsoft.com





