ASoft .NET Version Detector...ASoft .NET Version Detector is a lightweight tool that gives
information on the different versions of Microsoft .NET
and .NET Core that are
installed on a machine.
If a certain version isn't on the machine, you can simply follow
the link that .NET Version Detector suggests, so it is easier for
the novice user to find the runtimes.
Detailed information is given of where the .NET Frameworks are installed
with links to the directories.
The details can easily be copied by a user, to paste in a mail.
It supports commandline options to export data to file (txt/xml)
and not show the user application.
.NET Version Detector is a native application, which means it isn't
dependent on any version of .NET or .NET Core to run.
Vendors/software developers can use it to get information on the
versions a user has installed and where they are located on the
hard drive.
ASoft allows for a vendor to bundle .NET Version Detector with its
application (for free!) so that it is easier to get some generic
and exact information on the frameworks.
Permission to do so must be given by ASoft; just mail us for approval.
More information on .NET and .NET Core can be found here:
https://dotnet.microsoft.com
